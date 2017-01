The logo of Russia's top crude producer Rosneft is seen at the company's headquarters, behind the Kremlin wall, in central Moscow, Russia, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

MOSCOW Russia will sell a state stake in oil giant Rosneft (ROSN.MM) using the firm's share price as of October 11, when it stood at 748.3 billion roubles (£9.46 billion), Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Monday.

Ulyukayev also said that proceeds from the sale will reach the state budget via dividends from Rosneftegaz by December 15.

(Reporting by Darya Korsunksaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)