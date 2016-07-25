Sterling rebounds to cap best January in six years
LONDON Sterling pounced on a wounded dollar on Tuesday, as it recovered from disappointing consumer credit data to cap its best January since 2011.
MOSCOW The Russian Finance Ministry may resume sales of foreign exchange from the country's Reserve Fund in August to help bridge the fiscal gap, Interfax news agency quoted Deputy Finance Minister Maxim Oreshkin as saying on Monday.
Russia has been tapping its rainy day Reserve Fund to fill holes in the budget caused by low oil prices.
The ministry plans to take around 2.2 trillion rubles (£25.8 billion) in 2016, the bulk of it in December - the month it sees as "the most difficult in terms of using (state funds)", Oreshkin said, according to RIA news agency. "In July we will not use (the Reserve Fund)... In August we will probably use (it)."
Sales of forex from the fund do not directly affect the forex market because they take place between the finance ministry and the central bank.
Oreshkin said the ruble's current exchange rate corresponds to the balance of payments and the oil price, RIA reported.
"The rate is as it should be, given the free float policy. We ... do not target the rate's levels," he said.
Last week Kremlin economic aide Andrei Belousov said the rouble was starting to get too strong and the central bank then ruled out any action to influence the currency's level.
Oreshkin also said the ministry did not exclude borrowing more on the domestic market instead of selling Eurobonds. Russia has raised $1.75 billion (£1.3 billion) via Eurobonds of a planned $3 billion of external borrowing in 2016.
"It's clear that it would not be a big increase (in domestic debt), Interfax quoted Oreshkin as saying.
Russia has increased net domestic borrowing by 288 billion roubles in 2016 out of a planned 300 billion roubles, an amount that could be exceeded, he said.
LONDON HSBC has advised its clients to sell sterling at $1.2540 with a target of $1.2040 and stop loss at $1.2810, a recommendation from the bank shows.
LONDON Donald Trump's top trade adviser accused Germany on Tuesday of using a "grossly undervalued" euro to gain a competitive advantage, drawing a rebuff from German Chancellor Angela Merkel and sending the euro to an eight-week high against the dollar.