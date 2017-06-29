Hawkish Bank of England sends sterling above $1.30
LONDON Sterling rose above $1.30 for the first time in five weeks on Thursday, with investors taking stock of increasing signs the Bank of England is looking at tightening monetary policy.
MOSCOW Russian Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on Thursday he did not expect the rouble to stage any "serious rate fluctuations" in the near future.
The rouble firmed slightly on Thursday, adding 0.3 percent to 56 versus the dollar thanks to higher oil prices.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Katya Golubkova)
LONDON Sterling rose above $1.30 for the first time in five weeks on Thursday, with investors taking stock of increasing signs the Bank of England is looking at tightening monetary policy.
TORONTO The Canadian dollar edged up to a nearly 5-month high against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as oil prices rose, while investors braced for an interest rate hike from the Bank of Canada as soon as next month.
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's rand weakened on Thursday as better than expected growth in the U.S. wobbled emerging market currencies and as jitters set in ahead of the ruling party's six-day policy conference starting Friday.