MOSCOW Russia has no plans to introduce a policy of keeping the rouble weak, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.

"The exchange rate is not regulated by the central bank since it's a floating rate. The rate is regulated according to the inflows and outflows of currency that arise in our country," Siluanov said in parliament.

"Therefore there are no planned decisions and actions in terms of profiting from or speculating on the rate. Such decisions have not been taken," he said when asked by a lawmaker if the central bank was pursuing a weak rouble policy.

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Christian Lowe, editing by Jason Bush)