FILE PHOTO: Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister and OPEC conference president Khalid al-Falih attend a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC producing countries in Vienna, Austria, May 25,... REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

MOSCOW Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak has met his Saudi counterpart Khalid al-Falih in Moscow on Monday, according to Russian energy ministry Twitter account.

No further details were provided apart from a photo of both delegations seating across each other at a table. The item was later deleted from the Twitter feed.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)