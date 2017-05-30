May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
MOSCOW Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak has met his Saudi counterpart Khalid al-Falih in Moscow on Monday, according to Russian energy ministry Twitter account.
No further details were provided apart from a photo of both delegations seating across each other at a table. The item was later deleted from the Twitter feed.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
LONDON Tesco , Britain's biggest retailer, has proposed closing its customer service centre in Cardiff with the loss of up to 1,100 jobs, the company said on Wednesday, part of a broader drive to cut costs and improve margins.
SAN FRANCISCO Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks.