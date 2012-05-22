MOSCOW Igor Sechin, one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest confidants, was named CEO of Rosneft on Tuesday, putting the previous government's energy 'tsar' in direct charge of the country's biggest oil company.

The decision to hire Sechin resolves a final doubt over the shape of Putin's new administration, after the unveiling of a new cabinet and naming of several former ministers to top posts on the Kremlin presidential staff this week.

Sechin's move from the corridors of power to the executive suite at Rosneft marks the culmination of his evolving role over the past decade as mastermind of strategic energy policy in the world's largest oil-producing nation.

"He has been heavily involved in running the company for a long time," one government source said of the decision to appoint Sechin, which was taken with a delay after Putin's re-election as president in March.

"He has a vision for the company," the source added. "He is a great deal maker. He can get things done."

Rosneft's shares gained by as much at 3.5 percent on Tuesday as industry analysts welcomed the appointment, praising Sechin's lobbying power and capacity for cutting deals.

"He has tried to increase the market cap of the company, is a heavyweight on the Russian political scene," said Karen Kostanian, energy analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Moscow, who called Sechin "one of the closest people to Putin".

STAKING A CLAIM

Sechin staked a claim to the job by wrapping up a string of exploration deals - with Exxon Mobil of the United States, Norway's Statoil and Eni of Italy - during Russia's two-and-a-half month political transition.

The deals seek to develop Rosneft's vast offshore reserves and secure a foothold outside Russia that would help acquire know-how in extracting hard-to-recover 'tight' oil - trapped in non-porous rock - from its fields in Siberia.

Sechin flew to New York last month to brief investors on the Exxon deal, which Russia estimates could generate $500 billion in investments to develop nearly 100 billion barrels of resources in the Arctic and Black seas - or four times Exxon's existing reserves.

"This project's ambitions ... exceed the programmes to put a man in space or to fly to the moon," Sechin said, urging the United States and Russia to cast off "excessive politicisation resulting from historical stereotypes."

(Additional reporting by John Bowker, Megan Davis, Vladimir Soldatkin and Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Steve Gutterman and Alastair Macdonald)