MOSCOW Two miners were found dead on Thursday evening and the search for 28 more miners was continuing after an accident in a coal mine owned by a subsidiary of Severstal in Russia's northern Komi Republic.

At the moment when the accident happened in coal-mining town Vorkuta, 110 people were in the mine and 80 of them were taken to the surface as of 1655 GMT, Severstal's subsidiary Vorkutaugol said in a statement.

"We all hope now that there will be no other casualties. We are doing everything possible for quick evacuation of miners who remain in the mine," Vadim Shablakov, the subsidiary chief executive, said.

According to preliminary information, there has not been significant damage to the mine, Russian news agencies reported.

