MOSCOW Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) is interested to take part in developing Russia's Yuzhno-Kirinskoye field, Chief Executive Ben van Beurden told Russia's Vedomosti daily newspaper in an interview.

He added that expansion of the Sakhalin-2 LNG project in Russia's Pacific Island of Sakhalin may need gas both from that field and from the Sakhalin-1 project.

