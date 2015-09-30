Alaska officials report oil leak in beluga whale habitat
Alaska officials reported an oil leak from an underwater pipeline late on Saturday that was within habitat designated as critical for endangered Cook Inlet beluga whales.
YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, Russia Energy major Shell (RDSa.L) is in talks to join Russia's state-controlled Gazprom (GAZP.MM) in tapping the Yuzhno-Kirinskoye gas field offshore Russia's Sakhalin island in the Pacific, the head of Shell's operations in the country said on Wednesday.
"There are many things we talk about with Gazprom. And, of course, we talk about that," Olivier Lazare told journalists on the sidelines of an industry conference.
Last month, the United States restricted exports, re-exports and transfers of technology and equipment to the Yuzhno-Kirinskoye field. The sanctions were imposed just weeks after media cited Shell officials as saying the firm was considering Yuzhno-Kirinskoye as part of an asset swap deal with Gazprom, announced in June.
Lazare said Shell was complying with the sanctions, but "(we) don't change (plans) every five minutes".
"We are continuing at the same pace. The approach is the same," he said of Yuzhno-Kirinskoye, which, according to Gazprom's plans, is set to be put upstream in 2018 and needs drilling machinery not produced in Russia.
On Tuesday, Gazprom's deputy CEO Alexander Medvedev said in a Reuters interview the gas field would feed the Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas plant expansion - a Gazprom/Shell joint venture - as well as a pipeline to China from Sakhalin.
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Winning and Dale Hudson)
Alaska officials reported an oil leak from an underwater pipeline late on Saturday that was within habitat designated as critical for endangered Cook Inlet beluga whales.
ATRAULI, India, April 3 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A dusty plastic sheet covers a large diesel generator in a corner of a petrol station in Atrauli, a village in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh, a modest but telling sign of progress.