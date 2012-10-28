MOSCOW A Russian cargo ship with some 11 crew on board was missing on Sunday in the rough waters of the Sea of Okhotsk, with a storm complicating the rescue operation, Russian news agencies reported.

The Amurskoye ship was carrying ore from a mine in Okhotsk when emergency services received a distress signal emitted by its radio buoy at around 0415 GMT, the RIA agency said.

Stormy weather, rains and snow in the area of the Shantar islands in the northern part of the Okhotsk Sea are complicating search efforts, RIA quoted an emergency official as saying.

