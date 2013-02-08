MOSCOW Russian police have arrested a Moldovan man wanted for attempted murder in Romania in November and who is also suspected by London police of shooting a Russian banker in the British capital last spring.

Police arrested Vitali Proca, a 33-year-old from Moldova, in Moscow on Wednesday, the Russian Interior Ministry said in a statement. The arrest was confirmed by Interpol and Britain's Metropolitan Police.

According to Interpol, Proca allegedly gunned down his victim in a mob-style shooting in a Bucharest parking lot on November 26 last year.

A source at the Metropolitan Police said it was aware of the arrest and had worked with other police forces to trace and arrest Proca, who is suspected of shooting exiled Russian banker German Gorbuntsov in east London last March.

Gorbuntsov, attacked as he entered a serviced apartment on the Isle of Dogs, survived six shots to the stomach from what detectives say was a Soviet-era Makarov 9 mm pistol. He remains in hiding in London.

Proca awaits extradition to Romania to face charges of attempted aggravated murder and other firearms offences, Interpol said.

