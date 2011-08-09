MOSCOW Seven people were killed in a brawl and shootout between residents of two villages in Russia's restive North Caucasus province of Dagestan early on Tuesday, the state news agency RIA said.

Several people were taken to hospital in the village of Untsukul for treatment after a fight in which two people died, but shooting then broke out between the two sides.

"The number of dead has risen to seven, including a seven- or eight-year-old girl," a regional police officer told RIA. Preliminary information showed the violence was "of a domestic nature," he said.

Interfax news agency said two people were killed in the fight and the others in the shootout.

Dagestan is plagued by corruption, unemployment and poverty which fosters violence and drives youths into the arms of insurgents who are trying to establish an Islamic state in Russia's North Caucasus region.

