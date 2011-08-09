Belgium holds 11 people in hunt for Syria returnee fighters
BRUSSELS Belgian police detained 11 people after a series of raids across Brussels overnight as part of an investigation into possible returning fighters from Syria.
MOSCOW Seven people were killed in a brawl and shootout between residents of two villages in Russia's restive North Caucasus province of Dagestan early on Tuesday, the state news agency RIA said.
Several people were taken to hospital in the village of Untsukul for treatment after a fight in which two people died, but shooting then broke out between the two sides.
"The number of dead has risen to seven, including a seven- or eight-year-old girl," a regional police officer told RIA. Preliminary information showed the violence was "of a domestic nature," he said.
Interfax news agency said two people were killed in the fight and the others in the shootout.
Dagestan is plagued by corruption, unemployment and poverty which fosters violence and drives youths into the arms of insurgents who are trying to establish an Islamic state in Russia's North Caucasus region.
WASHINGTON U.S. forces killed 11 al Qaeda operatives in two air strikes near Idlib, Syria, this month, including a member with links to the late Osama bin Laden and other top leaders of the group, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.
ANKARA/BEIRUT Syrian rebels backed by the Turkish military have captured the outskirts of the Islamic State-held city of al-Bab in northern Syria, the Turkish government and rebel sources said on Wednesday.