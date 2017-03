A view shows the MTS company logo outside an MTS shop in St.Petersburg March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

MOSCOW Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema said on Friday it had posted a $528 million (340 million pounds) second-quarter net profit after a year-earlier loss of $163 million, thanks to gains at its mobile phone operator MTS.

Last week Russia's top mobile phone operator MTS said its earnings had been boosted by booking a $320 million gain from the settlement of a dispute over the 51-percent stake it bought in Kyrgyz operator Bitel in 2005.

Sistema, which also controls mid-sized oil firm Bashneft, said second-quarter revenue rose 7 percent year-on-year to $8.5 billion.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Alessandra Prentice)