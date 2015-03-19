MOSCOW Russia's Sistema business conglomerate said on Thursday it had reached an agreement with the Ural-Invest fund about transferring assets worth 46.5 billion roubles (520.5 million pounds) to Sistema in a case related to the Bashneft (BANE.MM) oil company.

Sistema (AFKS.MM) bought a controlling stake in Bashneft from funds including Ural-Invest in 2009 for around $2.5 billion. However a court last year ruled that Sistema's stake in Bashneft should be returned to the state.

