Lloyds Banking Group to close 100 branches and cut over 325 jobs
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 325 jobs, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to reduce costs.
MOSCOW Russia's Sistema business conglomerate said on Thursday it had reached an agreement with the Ural-Invest fund about transferring assets worth 46.5 billion roubles (520.5 million pounds) to Sistema in a case related to the Bashneft (BANE.MM) oil company.
Sistema (AFKS.MM) bought a controlling stake in Bashneft from funds including Ural-Invest in 2009 for around $2.5 billion. However a court last year ruled that Sistema's stake in Bashneft should be returned to the state.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Winning)
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 325 jobs, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to reduce costs.
LONDON British shares rose on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as heavyweight mining shares and oil stocks rallied while DCC also gained after agreeing to buy a business in Hong Kong and Macau.
LONDON British housebuilder Galliford Try on Wednesday pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) attempt to buy rival Bovis after the two failed to agree on price, leaving Bovis to pursue a turnaround under a new chief executive.