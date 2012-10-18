Russia's U.N. envoy Churkin dies suddenly in New York
MOSCOW Russia's combative ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after being taken ill at work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
MOSCOW The Russian government has backed proposed legislation that would ban smoking in public places, paving the way for the draft law to be debated in parliament.
The bill, which would also limit tobacco advertising and sponsorship, aims to help tackle a public health crisis in the world's No.2 market after China.
"The draft law foresees a total, complete ban on smoking in public places ... Gradually, by January 1, 2015, restaurants, cafes and other retail outlets must be free from smoking," Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev told his cabinet meeting, according to a transcript on the government's website.
The number of sale points will be reduced and advertising limited, Medvedev said.
Foreign tobacco firms - including British American Tobacco, Imperial Tobacco, Japan Tobacco, and Phillip Morris - control more than 90 percent of Russian sales and have been lobbying to soften the proposed legislation.
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Christian Social Union (CSU) sister party moved back in front of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) in an INSA poll for Bild newspaper published on Monday.
PARIS France's far-right National Front accused authorities of staging a media stunt on Monday to influence the presidential election after police searched its headquarters in an investigation into "fake jobs".