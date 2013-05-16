FTSE edges up as Babcock, GKN gain
LONDON Britain's main share index edged up on Tuesday, despite being held back by mining stocks and wealth manager St James Place.
MOSCOW The head of Societe Generale's (SOGN.PA) Russian unit Rosbank was formally charged with bribery on Thursday, a day after investigators released a film of him with cash piled on his office desk.
Vladimir Golubkov, who has run Rosbank since 2008, could go to jail for as long as seven years if convicted. His senior vice president, Tamara Polyanitsyna, was charged with being an accessory to the crime.
LONDON Billionaire British retailer Philip Green has paid 363 million pounds to pension schemes of the now-collapsed department store chain BHS which he sold for one pound to a serial bankrupt with no retail experience.
LONDON Nissan wants the British government to help it source more components in Britain to ensure the carmaker complies with "rules of origin" if the country leaves the European Union's customs union.