Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
MOSCOW/PARIS French bank Societe Generale's SOCG.PA Russian unit Rosbank has dismissed Chief Executive Vladimir Golubkov following his prosecution for bribery and will launch a search for a successor, it said on Monday.
France's second-biggest bank is seeking to reassure markets that it can overcome the latest blow to its underperforming Russian subsidiary after a years-long turnaround campaign that has cost billions.
Rosbank said its board had fired Golubkov with immediate effect. His first deputy, Igor Antonov, will continue as acting chief executive until a replacement can be found.
Golubkov was arrested this month after being filmed by investigators with piles of cash on his office desk. He pleaded innocent to bribery charges that, if he is convicted, could put him behind bars for seven years.
The bribery case has raised questions about strategy at SocGen, which paid an estimated 4 billion euros ($5.2 billion) to acquire 82 percent of Rosbank. The business has failed to generate meaningful profits in Russia.
SocGen's Didier Hauguel, who oversees the French bank's activities in Russia as well as its insurance and specialised financial services operations, told newspaper Le Figaro on Monday that morale at Rosbank was "intact".
"(Replacing Golubkov) was an emergency measure but Antonov is chief executive in his own right," Hauguel told the daily. "I do not want to be making decisions at each turn of events."
While analysts and bankers have criticised SocGen for failing to establish stronger management control over Rosbank, Hauguel defended his role, saying in the interview that a lot of executives had been replaced over the past year.
"I don't feel that I behaved as if it were a walk in the park," he said.
The appointment of a new chief executive would require the blessing of Russia's central bank.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova in Moscow and Lionel Laurent in Paris; Editing by Mark Potter and Greg Mahlich)
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and constructs a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.