German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
MOSCOW An explosion at a military training site in western Russia killed six airborne forces soldiers and slightly injured two more on Tuesday evening, the Defence Ministry said.
The ministry said preliminary information pointed to an accidental artillery ammunition explosion at the military training site in the Pskov region, where the soldiers were taking part in fire exercises.
"Six airborne forces troops were killed as a result of the explosion," the ministry said in a statement. "Two more cadets suffered minor injuries. First aid was delivered to them at the site."
ANKARA The Turkish military said on Friday 71 members of a Kurdish militia had been killed in Syria in the last week in what appeared to mark an escalation of clashes with the U.S.-backed YPG group vying for control of areas along Turkey's border.
SHANGHAI/SEOUL Pressure in China on travel firms forced airlines and cruise operators to cut routes to South Korea, as the fallout spread on Friday from a diplomatic row over Seoul's plans to deploy a U.S. missile defence system against Beijing's objections.