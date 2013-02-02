Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) arrives at the reception in honour of the Battle of Stalingrad in Moscow in this picture provided by Ria Novosti February 1, 2013. Stalingrad will be back on the map for a few hours on Saturday, and Josef Stalin's face will be splashed on buses, as Russia remembers the battle that turned the tide of World War Two. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/Ria Novosti/Pool

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (C) holds a glass of wine sitting with WWII veterans during the reception in honour of the Battle of Stalingrad in Moscow in this picture provided by Ria Novosti February 1, 2013. Stalingrad will be back on the map for a few hours on Saturday, and Josef Stalin's face will be splashed on buses, as Russia remembers the epic battle that turned the tide of World War Two. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/Ria Novosti/Pool

A Soviet soldier waves a flag in central Stalingrad (now Volgograd) in this February 2, 1943 file photo. The Russian city of Volgograd has approved the use of its wartime name at events on February 2, 2013 commemorating the 70th anniversary of the 200-day Battle of Stalingrad that turned the tide of World War Two. Picture taken February 2, 1943. REUTERS/ITAR-TASS Photo Agency/Handout

A man enters a minibus, decorated with a portrait of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, on a street in St. Petersburg, February 2, 2012. Russia marks 70 years since the German surrender after the six-month Battle of Stalingrad during World War Two, which became a symbol for Russians of patriotic sacrifice and unity. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

A minibus decorated with a portrait of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin drives on a street in St. Petersburg, February 2, 2012. Russia marks 70 years since the German surrender after the six-month Battle of Stalingrad during World War Two, which became a symbol for Russians of patriotic sacrifice and unity. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

VOLGOGRAD, Russia The city of Volgograd readopted its old name of Stalingrad for a few hours on Saturday, as Russia commemorated the 70th anniversary of the battle that turned the tide of World War Two.

The victory in the six-month Battle of Stalingrad, which killed about 2 million people, is a symbol of national pride which has produced an outburst of patriotic fervour and, for some, nostalgia for the Soviet era and dictator Josef Stalin.

President Vladimir Putin flew to Volgograd, known as Stalingrad from 1925 until 1961, to lay a wreath and meet veterans after a military parade led by soldiers in World War Two uniforms and featuring a wartime T-34 tank.

"I saw cities in Europe that were practically untouched by the war, countries that capitulated to the more powerful enemies even before war was declared," First Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said in a speech at the parade.

"But we are not like that. Our grandfathers, our fathers, our older generation, our great leaders, fought here for each building, for each street."

Hundreds of war veterans turned up for the parade on Volgograd's central Square of the Fallen Fighters, their coats weighed down by medals, the youngest of them now 89.

After Stalingrad, Soviet troops fought their way westward to Berlin, taking the German capital 27 months later.

Many of the veterans said the ceremony was bitter-sweet as they had lost so many comrades-in-arms and loved ones.

"It's very important to remember this battle," said Valentina Olekhina, who was celebrating her 70th birthday.

She was born in Stalingrad on February 2, 1942, the day Nazi German Field Marshal Friedrich Paulus told his forces to cease fire after he was captured in a cellar by Soviet troops.

"I think my mother went into labour out of relief or excitement. I was born outside but I don't know exactly where," she told Reuters.

SURGE OF PATRIOTISM

Putin did not attend the parade but flew to the city 900 km (600 miles) south of Moscow after holding a reception for veterans in the Kremlin on Friday.

He hopes to tap a vein of sentiment that harks back not only to before the collapse of Moscow's Soviet empire but to a dictator disowned as a genocidal tyrant even by his Communist heirs. For all Stalin's crimes, defeating Adolf Hitler is a source of immense pride in a country seeking a new identity.

"At the heart of all Russia's victories and achievements are patriotism, faith and strength of spirit," Putin said on Friday. "In World War Two, these true values ​​inspired our people and our army."

Under a decision by the city council intended to please the veterans, Volgograd was referred to as Stalingrad at the official events. Admirers of Stalin posted his portrait in minibuses, in a move not approved by the authorities.

For 200 days, Germans and Russians fought hand to hand, street by street and from room to room, battling the winter cold and sometimes starvation too.

Russian historians say 40,000 people were killed on the day of fiercest bombing and at the height of combat the average survival time of Soviet soldiers sent into battle was 24 hours.

Hitler had seen capturing Stalingrad as a prize that would sap Soviet morale, partly because of its symbolic name, and help secure control of oilfields in the Caucasus to fuel his army.

The city was called Tsaritsyn before the Bolshevik Russian revolution of 1917. Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev launched a campaign of "de-Stalinisation" after Stalin's death in 1953, easing political repression, erasing the late dictator's name and renaming the "hero city" as Volgograd.

Pride in the bravery of Soviet troops and the endurance of civilians trapped during the battle unites almost all Russians - at a time when many complain of big divisions in society.

Putin, in power for 13 years, is facing criticism over corruption and a lack of political freedoms. Memories of Stalingrad offer an opportunity to burnish his credentials as the man who restored the nation's glory after the economic chaos and conflicts of the post-Soviet decade.

Russian television has repeatedly shown footage from wartime Stalingrad and broadcast films and documentaries about the battle.

Even the crew of the orbiting International Space Station congratulated the war veterans.

"We will always be grateful for your heroic act. The memory of it will live on down the ages," cosmonaut Roman Romanenko said in video footage shown on Russian television.

(Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin and Timothy Heritage; editing by Andrew Roche)