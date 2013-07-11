A man is seen walking at the Sukhoi aircraft manufacturing plant in the Far Eastern city Komsomolsk-on-Amur September 25, 2007. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

MOSCOW Russian aircraft manufacturer Sukhoi Civil Aircraft said on Thursday it is looking at debt restructuring options to support its Superjet programme, which it expects to break even in 2015.

The Superjet programme hit uncertainty last year after one of its planes crashed in Indonesia during a promotional flight, which investigators said was due to pilot error.

The incident, in which 45 people were killed, led Aeroflot (AFLT.MM), the only airline operating the aircraft, to briefly ground four of its 10 Superjets. Indonesia's Kartika Airlines threatened to cancel its $900 million (592.03 million pounds) Superjet deal.

Thursday's statement was part of a denial of reports in Russian media that Sukhoi Civil Aircraft, a subsidiary of aircraft maker Sukhoi, is struggling to repay its debts.

"Currently the debts of the company surpass $2 billion," Sukhoi Civil Aircraft said, including a $1 billion credit line with Russian bank VEB. "Credit payments and commitments fulfilment are on schedule and comply with current financial development strategy in full."

A package of measures being developed will allow the project to achieve planned performance levels, it said.

Possible options are a "liquidity upsurge and ownership capital increase, and aircraft sales financing support measures", it said in a statement.

Sukhoi is part of state-owned United Aircraft Corp (UNAC.MM), an umbrella corporation Russian President Vladimir Putin created in 2006 to revive the country's aircraft industry in partnership with Italy's Finmeccanica SIFI.MI.

Finmeccanica has said it wants to restructure its Superjet joint venture with Sukhoi but could scrap it if necessary.

Sukhoi Civil Aircraft is 75 percent minus one share owned by Sukhoi, which also makes military aircraft, and 25 percent plus one share owned by Alenia, a unit of Finmeccanica.

Sukhoi Civil Aircraft said that according to its business plan, break-even is planned starting from 2015, when total revenue will amount to more than $1.5 billion. By 2018 total revenue will amount to more than $2 billion.

It expects to generate an operating surplus this year and starting from 2015 Sukhoi Civil Aircraft will achieve positive net cash flow, which will let the company become financially stable, it said.

