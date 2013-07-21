MOSCOW A Sukhoi Superjet made a belly landing during a test flight on Sunday at Iceland's Keflavik airport in Reykjavik, according to a statement by its Russian manufacturer.

The Superjet program hit uncertainty last year after one of its planes crashed in Indonesia during a promotional flight, in which 45 people were killed.

At the final stage of a test flight to evaluate the Sukhoi Superjet 100's automatic landing system on Sunday, the aircraft "touched the runway with retracted landing gear," Sukhoi Civil Aircraft said in a statement.

One certification centre expert injured his leg during evacuation, but the other four people aboard were unharmed, the statement said.

Sukhoi is currently looking at debt restructuring options to support the Superjet program, which it expects to break even in 2015.

Sukhoi is part of state-owned United Aircraft Corp, an umbrella corporation Russian President Vladimir Putin created in 2006 to revive the country's aircraft industry in partnership with Italy's Finmeccanica.

Sukhoi Civil Aircraft is 75 percent minus one share owned by Sukhoi, which also makes military aircraft, and 25 percent plus one share owned by Alenia, a unit of Finmeccanica.

(Reporting By Megan Davies; Editing by Nick Zieminski)