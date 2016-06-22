MOSCOW The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will discuss a "very tense situation" in next-door Afghanistan when the regional body led by China and Russia holds its summit in Uzbekistan this week, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday.

An estimated 60,000 armed rebels are now fighting in Afghanistan, including 10,000 under the flag of Islamic State, Ushakov told journalists.

The security and cooperation body, which also includes post-Soviet Central Asian nations of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, is expected to accept Iran as its seventh fully fledged member, Ushakov said.

"Our position is crystal-clear: Iran sent its membership bid as early as April 2008 and now that sanctions imposed on Iran have been lifted, Russia believes there is no reason to refrain from accepting this country to the organisation," he said.

Regional heavyweights India and Pakistan are expected to become SCO members at the next summit to be held in Kazakhstan in 2017, Ushakov said.

