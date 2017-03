MOSCOW The Syrian ambassador in Moscow said on Wednesday Damascus would welcome the deployment of a Russian military base in the city of Latakia (Lattakia) if Moscow decides to build one there, Interfax news agency reported.

"If Russia agrees, Syria would only welcome such a step, because it would be aimed against terrorism on our soil," Interfax is quoting Riad Haddad as saying.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Jason Bush)