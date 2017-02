MOSCOW Moscow opposes U.S. and European calls for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to step down and believes he needs time to implement reforms, Interfax news agency cited a Russian foreign ministry source as saying on Friday.

"We do not support such calls and believe that it is necessary now to give President Assad's regime time to realise all the reform processes that have been announced," the ministry source was quoted as saying.

