BRUSSELS Russia's foreign minister told NATO counterparts on Wednesday that trying to influence upheavals in the Arab world risked adding to tensions, especially sectarian ones, that could "blow this whole geopolitical space up."

Russia, along with China, vetoed a European-drafted U.N. Security Council resolution in October that would have condemned Syria for a violent crackdown on mass anti-government protests that have been raging since March and threatened it with potential sanctions.

Speaking at NATO headquarters, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov repeated Moscow's unhappiness at the way a Security Council resolution this year had been cited as the basis for a NATO operation that helped to topple Libya's Muammar Gaddafi.

"When a crisis emerges, all political, religious and other forces should be ... encouraged to participate in dialogue," he said after meeting NATO counterparts.

Lavrov said outsiders should not "pick and choose the sweethearts," and groups within a country that called for outside help were taking "the wrong path."

"Not seeing threats that emanate from the current trends would be wrong, in my view, because those processes that are deeply rooted might come to the surface and blow this whole geopolitical space up," Lavrov warned.

"We are, to be very frank with you, extremely concerned with the fact that we are seeing (a) growing divide within the Islamic world, between the Sunni and the Shi'ite," he said.

"Unless we help reverse this negative trend, we might witness very dire events."

Speaking at a news conference after Lavrov, NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen reiterated that the alliance had "no intention whatsoever to intervene in Syria."

The United Nations says more than 4,000 people have been killed in the crackdown by President Bashar al-Assad's government.

The Arab League has proposed a peace plan for Syria, but has also threatened to impose sanctions unless armed forces are verifiably withdrawn from towns and cities and a political dialogue is opened with opposition representatives. Russia has called for the plan to given time to work.

(Reporting Arshad Mohammed and David Brunnstrom)