MOSCOW Russia Monday praised Syria's decision to let in Arab monitors, saying this could help stabilise the violence-stricken country, after Damascus made clear it agreed to the deal on the advice of its big power ally.

"We believe that the document signed in Cairo gives an opportunity to ... provide safety for the Syrian people and stabilise the situation," the Russian Foreign ministry said in a statement, according to Interfax news agency.

(Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Mark Heinrich)