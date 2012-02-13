MOSCOW Russia is studying an Arab-UN proposal to send a peacekeeping mission to Syria but wants more details and says violence should end before any such mission takes place, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday.

Lavrov repeated Russia's stance that international pressure to end nearly a year of bloodshed in Syria should focus on the Syrian opposition as well as the government.

"We are studying this initiative, and we are counting on our friends in the Arab League offering us clarification on some of its clauses," Lavrov told a news conference after meeting United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed al-Nahyanin in Moscow.

Lavrov said the fundamental idea of a peacekeeping mission required "peace first", which the peacekeepers would work to uphold.

But he suggested opponents of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad were not ready to halt violence and that the current situation lacked any kind of mechanism for bringing about a temporary peace.

"In other words, it is necessary to agree to something like a ceasefire but the tragedy is that the armed groups that are confronting the forces of the regime are not subordinate to anyone and are not under control," Lavrov said.

Underlining Russia's position that the international community should put pressure on only one side, Lavrov said any halt to violence "must be universal."

Moscow -- long a staunch ally of the Syrian government which is an arms client and hosts a Russian naval base -- has twice used its veto to block United nation Security Council resolutions on Syria, provoking sharp criticism from Western powers this month.

Russia has said it fears a resolution on Syria would open the door to foreign military intervention and sanctions, which it opposes. It says unclear wording on a March 2010 UN resolution on Libya was exploited by NATO to help rebels oust Muammar Gaddafi with aerial bombardments.

