MOSCOW Russian consumer lender TCS Group (TCSq.L) is expected to post a net profit of 2.74 billion roubles (38 million pounds) in the fourth quarter, up from 0.93 billion roubles in the same period a year earlier, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

TCS Group, among Russia's top-50 largest lenders, is expected to post 10.04 billion roubles in net profit for 2016, up from 1.85 billion roubles in 2015, analysts' predictions showed.

Poll forecasts were given by BCS, JP Morgan, Sberbank CIB, VTB Capital, Uralsib.

($1 = 59.0375 roubles)

