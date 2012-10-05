Rolls-Royce weighs on FTSE after five-day advance
LONDON Britain's top share index ended slightly lower on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
MOSCOW Russia's third-largest crude producer TNK-BP TNBP.MM, in which BP (BP.L) has put its 50 percent stake up for sale, said on Friday its board of directors will discuss a possible dividend pay out in the coming weeks.
In July, AAR - BP's partners in the TNK-BP venture - blocked a $1 billion (617 million pounds) dividend from the Russian oil business. Last year, dividends from TNK-BP accounted for $3.7 billion (2.2 billion pounds) of its $22.2 billion of cashflow.
"The board will consider the recommendation and the issue of dividends more broadly over the coming weeks," TNK-BP said in a statement after a board meeting on Friday.
TNK-BP said the board also discussed the company's strong current cash position and asked management to review the group's cash flow projections.
BP has reaped $19 billion in dividends from Russia's third-largest oil producer since it was created in 2003 from the merger of its Russian operations with those of the AAR consortium of four Soviet-born billionaires - more than double its original investment. But the relationship between the partners, shaky for years, has deteriorated badly since early 2011.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Megan Davies)
LONDON British Airways cabin crew members working for the carrier's mixed fleet are to strike for a further four days from Feb. 22, trade union Unite said on Tuesday.
Facebook Inc is launching an app for smart TVs that will help the social network's users enjoy its videos on a bigger screen.