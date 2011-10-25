Oil up on widespread OPEC deal compliance, U.S. rig count rises
NEW YORK Oil prices rose on Friday after reports that OPEC members delivered more than 90 percent of the output cuts they pledged in a landmark deal that took effect in January.
MOSCOW TNK-BP International TNBP.MM, the listed unit of BP's (BP.L) Russian joint venture, said on Tuesday its third quarter net profit rose to $2.268 billion (1.416 billion pounds) from $1.447 billion a year ago thanks to a 48 percent rise in the price of Russian Urals crude and an increase in production.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose to $3.575 billion, up from $2.562 billion a year earlier. Revenues rose to $15.299 billion from $11.396 billion a year earlier.
Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Muir said talks to acquire assets in Brazil were still under way and an outcome was expected soon. He declined to comment on minority shareholder lawsuits against BP and the British major's representatives on company boards.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Melissa Akin)
LONDON A group of senior businessmen are among investors seeking to join a lawsuit against Royal Bank of Scotland saying they were misled over its massive rights issue in 2008, according to sources and court documents.
LONDON Investors expecting a deal this year in Tata Steel's talks to merge its European assets with Germany's Thyssenkrupp risk disappointment, given complications associated with the Indian-owned firm's British pension scheme.