Schaeuble denies 'Grexit' threat, says Greece on right path
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.
MOSCOW The head of upstream at Russia's TNK-BP TNBP.MM will leave the company, the highest-ranking executive to depart in an exodus of staff as a potential selloff by the main shareholders looms, sources close to TNK-BP said on Thursday.
Alexander Dodds joined TNK-BP from ExxonMobil Qatar (XOM.N), where he had served as president, in October 2011. The sources said his resignation would be announced to company staff on Friday.
(Reporting by Melissa Akin and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Megan Davies)
MOSCOW Ford has become the first major foreign carmaker in Russia to see sales grow after three bad years, potentially vindicating its decision to double down on a notoriously volatile market when rivals decided to cut and run.
BAGHDAD Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.