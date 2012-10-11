MOSCOW The head of upstream at Russia's TNK-BP TNBP.MM will leave the company, the highest-ranking executive to depart in an exodus of staff as a potential selloff by the main shareholders looms, sources close to TNK-BP said on Thursday.

Alexander Dodds joined TNK-BP from ExxonMobil Qatar (XOM.N), where he had served as president, in October 2011. The sources said his resignation would be announced to company staff on Friday.

(Reporting by Melissa Akin and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Megan Davies)