King Salman ends Asia tour, returns to Saudi Arabia - agency
DUBAI Saudi Arabia's King Salman, who was on an official tour in Asia, has left China to head back to his kingdom, the state news agency SPA reported on Friday.
MOSCOW The chief executive of Russia's Vnukovo airport and his deputy have resigned after a fatal plane crash which killed the head of France energy company Total (TOTF.PA), the airport said on Thursday.
The airport said in a statement that Vnukovo had accepted the resignations of CEO Andrei Dyakov and his deputy Sergei Solntsev.
Russian prosecutors have detained five Moscow airport workers over a plane crash which killed Christophe de Margerie earlier this week.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
DUBAI Saudi Arabia's King Salman, who was on an official tour in Asia, has left China to head back to his kingdom, the state news agency SPA reported on Friday.
BEIRUT Rebel fighters and their families began leaving their last bastion in the Syrian city of Homs on Saturday, state media and a Reuters witness said, under an evacuation deal with the government that is expected to be the largest of its kind.
MOSCOW In a former czar's palace in Moscow, models display a fashion collection designed by the 18-year-old daughter of Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of Russia's mainly Muslim region of Chechnya.