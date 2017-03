MOSCOW Russia's state food safety watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor said on Tuesday it had banned the transit of U.S. live poultry, poultry products and eggs because of an outbreak of avian flu in the United States.

Rosselkhoznadzor, which had previously also temporarily banned U.S. imports of poultry and hatching eggs, said on its website the transit ban would come into force on June 10.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexander Winning)