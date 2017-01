U.S. President-elect Donald Trump (C) answers questions as his wife Melania Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) watch on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

MOSCOW Moscow is sceptical about pre-election promises made by the U.S. president-elect Donald Trump to cooperate with Russia in Syria, a Russia's foreign ministry official said on Monday, Interfax news agency reported.

Ilya Rogachyov told Interfax that president-elect Trump would be only able to proceed with ideas that are approved by "establishment, political elite in the U.S."

