ANKARA Russia and Turkey do not have insurmountable problems, Turkey's deputy prime minister said on Monday, adding he thinks ties with Russia will be fixed in a "short while".

Numan Kurtulmus, a deputy prime minister and the government spokesman, also told a news conference that neither country could afford to sacrifice its relationship with the other.

Relations between the two soured after Turkey shot down a Russian warplane over Syria last year.

