Crackdown on bush refineries unsettles Nigeria's oil heartland
OGONILAND, Nigeria Listening for the engines of navy boats hunting illegal refineries in the swamps of Nigeria's Niger Delta, workers heat up crude oil in a tank next to a waterway.
ANKARA Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he wanted to improve ties with Russia but did not understand what kind of a "first step" Moscow was expecting from Ankara, saying both sides should work together to better their relations.
Erdogan told a press conference in the Aegean city of Izmir that he was concerned at how relations had been sacrificed over what he described as a "pilot error", referring to Turkey's downing last November of a Russian fighter jet which Ankara said had strayed into Turkish airspace.
WASHINGTON A watchdog agency at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it is planning to review how President Donald Trump's immigration executive order to temporarily suspend travel from seven majority-Muslim nations was implemented.
BERLIN The inner circle of U.S. President Donald Trump has little knowledge about the European Union and Germany is having to explain how the world's biggest trading bloc does business, the German government's transatlantic coordinator said on Thursday.