Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during an iftar event in Ankara, Turkey, June 27, 2016. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday was "very productive and positive", Turkish presidential sources said, adding that a written statement would be made shortly.

The phone call was arranged after Erdogan expressed regret in a letter to Putin on Monday over Turkey's downing of a Russian warplane last year, although the Kremlin later sought to dampen Turkey's hopes for a swift restoration of normal relations.

