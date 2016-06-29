Russia's Lavrov backs renewal of U.N.-led Syria talks
MOSCOW Russia supports the continuation of talks on the Syrian crisis under United Nations auspices, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.
ANKARA Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday was "very productive and positive", Turkish presidential sources said, adding that a written statement would be made shortly.
The phone call was arranged after Erdogan expressed regret in a letter to Putin on Monday over Turkey's downing of a Russian warplane last year, although the Kremlin later sought to dampen Turkey's hopes for a swift restoration of normal relations.
Iran will issue visas for a U.S. wrestling team to attend the Freestyle World Cup competition, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported Sunday, reversing a decision announced Friday to ban visas for the team in retaliation for an executive order by President Donald Trump banning visas for Iranians.
KABUL Parts of Afghanistan and Pakistan struggled to dig out from heavy snow on Sunday, with dozens of people reported killed and some major highways closed.