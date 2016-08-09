Iran tested medium-range ballistic missile - U.S. official
WASHINGTON Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles, a U.S. official said on Monday.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday Turkey and Russia were determined to normalise ties and he believed relations between the two countries had strengthened and become more resistant to crisis.
Speaking at a news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Erdogan said their talks had been "comprehensive and beneficial" and that Putin's phone call to him after last month's failed coup "meant a lot psychologically".
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Nick Tattersall; Writing by Daren Butler; editing by Patrick Markey)
WASHINGTON Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with President Donald Trump on Feb. 15 for talks covering a range of security issues, the White House said on Monday.
QUEBEC CITY/TORONTO A French-Canadian university student was the sole suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque that killed six people and injured 17 others, Canadian authorities said on Monday, in what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called "a terrorist attack."