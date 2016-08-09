MOSCOW The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said it expected to sign an investment agreement with a leading Turkish holding company on Tuesday during Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Russia.

Erdogan is scheduled to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday afternoon to seal a rapprochement after months of tensions over the downing of a Russian jet by the Turkish military in November. The Syria conflict, trade, energy and the possible resumption of Russian charter flights to Turkey are on the agenda.

RDIF gave no further details, saying only that the planned agreement would generate joint investments worth several hundred million dollars in a wide range of industries.

RDIF, with $10 billion of reserve capital, was created in 2010 to co-invest alongside foreign firms to give them greater comfort in Russia's uncertain business environment.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn, Larry King)