ST PETERSBURG, Russia Russia will phase out sanctions against Turkey step-by-step but the priority is to bring bilateral ties between the two countries to their pre-crisis level, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

Putin, after meeting with President Tayyip Erdogan, said the talks will have an important bearing on the future of Russia-Turkish relations.

(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning; editing by Katya Golubkova)