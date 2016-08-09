ST PETERSBURG Russia and Turkey have a common goal of resolving the crisis in Syria and it is possible to resolve differences on how to handle it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

Speaking after his meeting with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan, Putin said that Russia's views on Syria have not always coincided with those of Turkey but the two states agreed to talk further and seek solutions.

"I think it is possible to align our views and approaches," Putin told reporters.

(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning)