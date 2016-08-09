Iran tested medium-range ballistic missile - U.S. official
WASHINGTON Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles, a U.S. official said on Monday.
ST PETERSBURG Russia and Turkey have a common goal of resolving the crisis in Syria and it is possible to resolve differences on how to handle it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
Speaking after his meeting with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan, Putin said that Russia's views on Syria have not always coincided with those of Turkey but the two states agreed to talk further and seek solutions.
"I think it is possible to align our views and approaches," Putin told reporters.
WASHINGTON Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with President Donald Trump on Feb. 15 for talks covering a range of security issues, the White House said on Monday.
QUEBEC CITY/TORONTO A French-Canadian university student was the sole suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque that killed six people and injured 17 others, Canadian authorities said on Monday, in what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called "a terrorist attack."