Iran confirms missile test, drawing tough response from Trump aide
DUBAI Iran said on Wednesday it had test-fired a new ballistic missile, prompting a tough response from a senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump.
MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan agreed in a telephone call on Wednesday to resume cooperation and expressed readiness for a face-to-face meeting, the Kremlin said.
Putin said Erdogan's letter this week, which expressed regret over Turkey's downing of a Russian warplane last year, had created conditions to close "the crisis chapter" in bilateral relations.
Putin said he would order the government to start talks with Turkey on resuming trade relations and to drop restrictive measures on Russian tourists visiting Turkey, the Kremlin said.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Lidia Kelly and Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by)
DUBAI Iran said on Wednesday it had test-fired a new ballistic missile, prompting a tough response from a senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump.
ATHENS Greece reported mass incursions by Turkish military aircraft on Wednesday, amid tensions over Athens' failure to hand over Turkish soldiers Ankara accuses of involvement in a coup attempt.
PARIS France's Francois Fillon accused his opponents in the government on Wednesday of fomenting a scandal in an attempt to scuttle his presidential campaign, as a new poll showed him no longer favourite to win power.