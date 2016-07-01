Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference with French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault (not seen) following their meeting at the Quai D'Orsay in Paris, France, June 29, 2016. Reuters/Jacky Naegelen

MOSCOW Joint work between Russia and Turkey on fighting terrorism is taking on additional importance now that relations between the two nations are being normalised, RIA news agency quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Friday.

Lavrov said after meeting his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu that he hoped for contacts between the Russian and Turkish military on Syria, TASS news agency reported.

He also said he had stressed in talks with Cavusoglu the importance that Turkish territory should not be used by terrorists fighting in Syria, Interfax news agency reported.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)