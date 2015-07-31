Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan during their meeting in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan this autumn and the two will discuss the TurkStream natural gas pipeline project, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

Turkey's ambassador to Moscow told RIA news agency separately on Friday that talks on the pipeline that would carry Russian gas to Europe via Turkey were ongoing.

That came after Turkish officials told Reuters on Thursday the talks had been suspended after Moscow failed to sign off on a key gas price discount agreement.

