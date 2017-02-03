Reversal of Brexit decision would be great - German minister
BERLIN A reversal of Britain's decision to leave the European Union would be great even if such a U-turn appears unlikely, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries has told Reuters.
MOSCOW Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is expected to travel to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in the first half of March, the Interfax news agency quoted Turkey's ambassador to Russia, Huseyin Dirioz, as saying on Friday.
Dirioz said the two leaders, who repaired relations last year after a diplomatic spat and are working together to broker a peace deal in Syria, would discuss how to improve relations, according to Interfax.
(Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Christian Lowe)
JERUSALEM Israeli authorities said on Saturday they had found no evidence of Islamic State involvement in attacks by three Palestinians that killed an Israeli policewoman, despite the group's claim of responsibility.
DUBLIN Ireland's new prime minister will meet his British counterpart, Theresa May, for the first time on Monday to discuss Brexit and the political deadlock in the Northern Irish regional assembly.