MOSCOW Russia closed a deal on Friday to buy Ukraine's newly-issued $3 billion Eurobond, part of a $15-billion bailout, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.

Russia offered a lifeline to Ukraine last week, helping revive its smaller neighbour's economy and keep the country in its orbit.

"The deal was closed on Friday," Siluanov told journalists on Monday, adding that another tranche of help will be set next year.

The Eurobond matures in two years and has a coupon of 5 percent.

