LONDON The cost of insuring Russia's debt against default hit its highest since June 2012 on Friday following a rating downgrade, and Ukraine's debt insurance costs hit five-week highs.

Credit agency Standard & Poor's cut Russia's foreign currency rating to BBB-minus on Friday and kept a negative outlook, saying further downgrades were possible if the West imposed tighter sanctions against Moscow in response to the crisis in Ukraine.

Russian CDS have risen by over 100 bps since the start of 2014 due to Moscow's military tensions with Ukraine and the West and the prospect of Western economic sanctions.

Russia 5-year credit default swaps extended an earlier rise to reach their highest since June 2012 at 278 basis points, up 14 bps from Thursday's close, according to Markit.

Ukraine's 5-year CDS rose 7 bps to a 5-week high of 1,152 bps.

Russian wants to start World War Three, Ukraine's prime minister said on Friday.

