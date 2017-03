MOSCOW Russia's top natural gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said on Thursday that Ukraine will pay $247.18 (167 pounds) per 1,000 cubic metres (tcm) of Russian gas in the second quarter.

This is down from $329 per tcm in January-March.

Alexei Miller, the head of Gazprom, also said that the Russian company will not claim fines form Ukraine for possible breaching of the take-or-pay clause in the contract, which requires purchases of a certain minimal level of gas whether buyer needs it or not.

