MOSCOW Ukrainian energy firm Naftogas said on Monday it may fail to pay Russia's Gazprom for imports of natural gas on time due to non-payments by its customers, after a newspaper reported that the Russian company may invoke a contractual clause requiring Kiev to pre-pay.

Moscow and Kiev have a history of troubled gas relations, often with regional implications, as most of Russia's exports to Europe are pumped through Soviet-built pipelines that traverse Ukraine.

Naftogas said in a statement that its larger customers owed it almost 27 billion hryvnias ($3.1 billion) as of February 3, which may result in the company failing to pay Gazprom's bills on time.

Naftogas added that the debts of its largest clients had risen by almost 10 billion hryvnias over the last three months, and urged them to pay as soon as possible.

Quoting a Gazprom official, Russia's Vedomosti financial daily said that Ukraine imported 2.4 billion cubic meters of Russian gas in January worth $650 million. That took its gas bill to $3.35 billion including arrears.

A Gazprom source told Vedomosti that the company may ask Ukraine to pre-pay for gas imports, although no specific decision has been taken.

Gazprom's press office did not immediately reply to requests for comment by telephone and e-mail.

Gazprom has threatened in the past to invoke a clause in its supply contract that would allow it to demand pre-payment from Kiev, but has not done so.

Russian-Ukrainian gas relations are important for Europe, which still gets a quarter of its gas needs from Moscow. Gazprom exported 161.5 billion cubic metres of gas to Europe last year.

In previous years, trying to push Kiev to pay for gas, Gazprom cut gas supplies to Ukraine, which resulted in lower flows to Europe during the winter heating season.

Cash-strapped Kiev late last year walked away from a trade deal with the European Union, instead agreeing to closer economic ties with Moscow in exchange for a $15 billion bailout ordered by President Vladimir Putin.

As a part of that deal, Russia agreed to cut the price it charges Kiev for gas by a third to $268.50 per 1,000 cubic metres.

Russia has so far disbursed $3 billion by buying Eurobonds issued by Ukraine. But a further tranche of $2 billion depends on the formation of a new government in Kiev after Prime Minister Mykola Azarov resigned last week.

