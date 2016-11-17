U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
MOSCOW The arrest of former Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev over bribery allegation does not imply changes to the government's economic policy, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"The arrest of Mr Ulyukayev can hardly be associated in any way with changes in economic policy," Peskov told reporters.
(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
BEIJING China may be testing a new, long-range air-to-air missile that could take out early warning aircraft and aerial refuelling aircraft, a state-run newspaper said on Thursday, after pictures of the new missile surfaced online.
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.