Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev who was detained by law enforcement officials on corruption charges, is escorted upon his arrival for a hearing at the Basmanny district court in Moscow, Russia, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW The arrest of former Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev over bribery allegation does not imply changes to the government's economic policy, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"The arrest of Mr Ulyukayev can hardly be associated in any way with changes in economic policy," Peskov told reporters.

